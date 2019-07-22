Officials in Muskegon County are looking for ways to improve the area's transit system and have opened the floor to the public.

Right now, the Muskegon Area Transit System is in the middle of a study to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the existing network. City leaders say community participation is vital to the success of this effort.

There will be two public meetings starting Monday. The first meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on July 22 at Muskegon Community College's Sturrus Technology Center on Clay Avenue. The second will take place Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Herman Ivory Terminal on Morris Avenue.

