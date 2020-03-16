MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and say there are simple tips to follow to prevent the crime.

Most the the breaking and entering cases they have seen involve vehicles that are unlocked and have valuables in plain sight.

The police department issued the following tips:

DO NOT LEAVE GUNS IN UNLOCKED VEHICLES!

Vehicle windows should be closed and doors should be locked at all times.

Keys should not be left in the vehicle.

Use an alarm if your vehicle is equipped with one.

Valuables should not be left in the vehicle, especially in clear view. Items such as wallets, guns, money, phones, handbags, CDs, laptops, gym bags, bank envelopes, electronic items and firearms should be removed from the vehicle.

Park in an area with good lighting.

When parking in a shopping center, movie theater, or recreational center parking lot, secure all valuables out of plain sight and lock all windows and doors.

The police department encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it immediately, that includes any suspicious persons and vehicles in the area.

"Try to have a good physical description and car description/registration number to report to police when you call," the police department advised.

