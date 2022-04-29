Ship carrying stone aggregate gets stuck on sandbar in Muskegon

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the shipping company to free the vessel.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A commercial bulk carrier vessel has run around on a sandbar near the Muskegon Channel and is stuck, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

The 750-foot KAYE E. BARKER got stuck Thursday evening while transitioning inbound towards Muskegon with a load of stone aggregate.

Coast Guard officials said no one was hurt, and an initial inspection of the vessel shows no pollution into Lake Michigan.

As of Friday morning, the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and Marine Safety Detachment Grand Haven are working with the shipping company, local salvage organizations and the vessel's crew to offload some of the weight from the ship to free it from the sand bar.

The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.