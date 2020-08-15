'Serve day' brings volunteers to Muskegon neighborhood

This project partnered with Muskegon area churches and the McLaughlin neighborhood association.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Saturday, a group of volunteers were at Muskegon's McLaughlin Neighborhood Park holding a City Serve Day where they cleaned up parts of the community and did repairs on some residents' homes.

Project 1M organized the event that ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1273 Terrace Street.

The group completed a range of tasks, including painting fire hydrants, weeding two community gardens, cleaning the exterior of the Muskegon Covenant Academy, doing home repairs for elderly and single women, cleaning vacant lots and cleaning up the park.

"People just aren't as neighborly as they used to be," said Jen DeBrot, Founder of the 1M Project. "This is our way encouraging people to reach out to one another and to give back to their local community. We need each other more than ever right now."

