MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex, for the first time, is offering a single-person, season pass for just $80.

Supplies are limited so you're encouraged to get them Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Winter Sports Complex located at 462 N Scenic Dr.

If you can't make it out to the venue, you can also buy them online at www.msports.org.

According to a press release, they’re offering the same deal in 2019 on Family Season Passes that they introduced last season.The pass is for a family of up to 6 for only $150.

Quantity is limited to only 300 passes.

