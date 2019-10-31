MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department has issued a winter weather advisory that's in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

The Department said rain will mix with snow Thursday morning and change to heavy, wet snow by early to mid-afternoon. Accumulations may near an inch an hour during the evening commute.

Total snow accumulations could be up to 3 inches.

Plan on slippery road conditions on your morning and evening commutes. Power outages are possible due to tree branches falling on power lines.

Winds will become strong and gusty during the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Be sure to slow down and use caution while driving, especially on bridges and overpasses.

