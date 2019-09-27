MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 63-year-old Muskegon woman is recovering after she was shot in the upper leg on Thursday afternoon.

Muskegon police said just before 4 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired on Ray Street near E Dale Avenue. When they arrived to the scene, they found the woman standing on a terrace with the gunshot wound to her leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and she is recovering.

No arrests have been made, and police did not provide a suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

