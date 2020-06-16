Muskegon woman celebrates 103rd birthday with cheeseburger and cake

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Dorothy Pollack gathered Tuesday afternoon outside Christian Care Assisted Living in Muskegon with a few relatives and friends to celebrate her 103rd birthday.
COVID-19 restrictions prevented a larger more elaborate celebration. But the small party included a cheeseburger, cake, and gifts.
Pollack says she moved to Muskegon from Petoskey in the 1930s and worked for many years at Muskegon's downtown Walgreens and for Plumb's.
The key to living a long life according to Pollack is keeping busy. "I guess hard work," she said. "That's all I ever knew what to do."
Pollack has a younger sister who just celebrated her 100th birthday.
