Muskegon woman celebrates 103rd birthday with cheeseburger and cake

Dorothy Pollack says the key to living a long-life is keeping busy.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Dorothy Pollack gathered Tuesday afternoon outside Christian Care Assisted Living in Muskegon with a few relatives and friends to celebrate her 103rd birthday.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented a larger more elaborate celebration. But the small party included a cheeseburger, cake, and gifts.

Pollack says she moved to Muskegon from Petoskey in the 1930s and worked for many years at Muskegon's downtown Walgreens and for Plumb's.

The key to living a long life according to Pollack is keeping busy. "I guess hard work," she said. "That's all I ever knew what to do."

Pollack has a younger sister who just celebrated her 100th birthday.

