MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon is working to expand its Port City Industrial Park by purchasing a closed prison .

City leaders have been working with the State Land Bank since last year to buy the West Shoreline Correctional Facility on South Sheridan Drive.

The prison closed one year ago.

The property includes several buildings and 60 acres of land.

City Commissioners are expected to approve a purchase agreement this week.

Final approval from the State Land Bank Fast Track Authority may happen later in March.

The city received a $4 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to cover the purchase price.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.