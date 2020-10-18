Muskegon home a total loss after early morning fire

One of the people who lives there is in the hospital for an un-related reason

MUSKEGON, Mich — Crews in Muskegon are trying to figure out what caused a home to catch fire early Sunday morning.

The Muskegon City Fire Department was called to the home on East Grand Avenue and Jiroch Street just before 4:30 a.m. Crews were initially having a hard time getting into the house to search for any additional occupants due to the size of the fire and the home's structure.

According to the deputy fire chief, one of the residents is currently in the hospital for an unrelated reason. They are trying to locate that man's nephew, who also stays at the home. According to the resident, he comes and goes however.

There was also a propane tank inside the home, but it is not known at this time if that caused the fire. The home is a total loss.

