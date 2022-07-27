Muskegon's 'election trailer' expands access ahead of primary day next week

The City purchased the trailer in 2020 to grapple with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Giving a whole new meaning to the phrase 'registration drive,' the City of Muskegon's election trailer spent the run-up to the Aug. 2 primary traveling to different locations around the city.

At the helm, City Clerk Ann Meisch spent the time personally getting voters registered and taking custody of absentee ballot envelopes.

Muskegon brought it on board during the pandemic to give locals an additional resource for voting.

This year saw the trailer make a handful of stops every day in the run-up to election day, continuing its mission to improve access.

"We want everybody to have the chance to vote," Meisch relayed. "We think it's important their voice be heard. We're trying to figure out how to make that happen. Making it easier... bringing this out, it just gives people more of the opportunity."

The trailer's city-wide tour came to an end Tuesday.

Locals are still able to register and turn in their absentee ballots at City Hall or via the drop box positioned outside.

Meisch said the earlier that's done, the better.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is election Tuesday by 8 p.m.

