MUSKEGON, Mich. — Today marks the first night that Muskegon will host their 35th season of "Parties in the Park." There will be music, beer and beautiful weather -- specifically a new craft beer that you can check out while you're there.

The lineup was announced earlier this month:

May 31, 2019 Sharrie Williams and Vincent Hayes Band

June 7, 2019 Flexadecibel

June 14, 2019 Whiskey Rebels, Noah Smith and Plain Jane Glory

June 21, 2019 Jan James and Bri Baron Band

June 28, 2019 Orquesta Tradición

July 26, 2019 Bari Lee Band

August 2, 2019 Melophobix and Paddlebots

August 16, 2019 Hurricane Reggae Band

August 23, 2019 Laith Al-Saadi and Plain Jane Glory

According to the Parties in the Park entertainment committee, “this will be our most diverse band line up ever.”

Parties in the Park hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and free to attend. To learn more about Parties in the Park you can go to their website.

