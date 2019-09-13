MUSKEGON, Mich. — On a wet and windy September day, there's no need for a roundabout at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Beach Street. But in the summer the Muskegon Director of Public Works Leo Evans says it's a different story. Especially for drivers going to Pere Marquette Beach using Sherman Avenue.

That route requires drivers to make a difficult left turn onto Lakeshore Drive from Beach Street.

"We've been looking at different options for this intersection for a number of years," Evans said.

The proposed roundabout will be the largest and busiest in the city once completed.

"The hope is this will kind of balance the intersection," Evans said. "There will be some delays for everybody but it will be more evenly shared among all of the movements."

A $250,000 federal congestion mitigation and air quality grant will pay for the construction. The city will cover any costs over the grant amount.

The inside of the circle may be occupied by a sculpture, artwork, Pere Marquette Beach sign, or something else.

"[We're] still looking at options to see what's going to fit there," Evans said.

Work may begin in the spring of 2020, but Evans says a number of factors are in play that could push the project off until the fall of 2020.

Muskegon's three other roundabouts are all downtown.

