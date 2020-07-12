Muskegon kicks off holiday stockings campaign for frontline healthcare workers

The "1,000 Ways to take STOCK or STOCKINGS in Muskegon!" campaign supports Mercy Health Muskegon's frontline workers caring for coronavirus patients.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Monday, the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce kicked off their “1,000 Ways to take STOCK or STOCKINGS in Muskegon!” campaign, which is supporting Mercy Health Muskegon's frontline nurses and healthcare workers caring for coronavirus patients over the holidays.

The festive campaign will provide a thousand holiday stockings, each filled with 'Lakeshore Community Cash' and other generous local gift cards for a thousand of Muskegon nurses and healthcare workers to use locally starting in 2021.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $20,000 in the next week through community donations. The community can donate to the campaign at www.muskegon.org/communitycash by selecting the “support nurses” option.

“This full-circle campaign has been created to allow Muskegon to support Muskegon in one of the most challenging times in our nation,” said Chamber President Cindy Larsen. “Think of this as a personal way – for anyone in the community and beyond to contribute to thank our nurses – but also to have these dollars invested in the smallest of businesses to keep them strong in our community.”

Organizers hope to distribute the stockings the week before Christmas.

The community cash is accepted at 70 participating businesses. The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is made of over 1,000 businesses, who are supporting the "1,000 ways to take STOCK or STOCKINGS in Muskegon!" campaign.

