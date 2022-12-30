National research company coming to Muskegon with survey to ask about housing crisis

Bowen National Research is conducting a five-year housing needs assessment with the help of local communities.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Residents, commuters and employers throughout Muskegon are being given the opportunity to voice their concerns about the housing crisis due to a national housing research firm coming to the county.

Bowen National Research is conducting a five-year housing needs assessment by having communities take an online survey. The results, in conjunction with housing data such as the number of units, type of units, price points and other trends in the local market, will be used by city policymakers to identify and implement solutions.

"As we scale our efforts to deliver more housing units to combat the nationwide housing shortage, we require more and higher quality data to direct these efforts,” City Development Services Director Jake Eckholm told Muskegon City Commissioners.

The 10-minute survey will ask participants about their current living situation, whether they live in the City of Muskegon or commute here for work and live elsewhere. It will also explore current perceptions and future community housing needs.

“As the city continues to focus on infill housing in our neighborhoods and we see greater and greater interest in multi-family housing development, we need to have this study so that we can both secure sound investments and not be flying blind as we attempt to revitalize our neighborhoods," says Eckholm. "We are currently seeing upward pressure on rental prices across all price points, and the best way to combat that is with more information that will lead to more units.”

You can fill out the survey here. It must be completed by Dec. 31.

