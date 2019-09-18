MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new grocery store is coming to the Muskegon area later this year.

Daily Deals Food Outlet is expected to open sometime this year, but an exact date hasn't been set yet. The store is filling the space left vacant after MC Sports filed for bankruptcy and closed its Muskegon store back in 2017.

Daily Deals sells overstocked, closed out, warehouse damaged and seasonal items at reduced prices. The store claims the discounts are 30% to 50% below retail.

Job postings for the store, located on East Sherman Boulevard, are currently listed on the company's website.

