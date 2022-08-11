Muskegon Public Safety names new police chief

The search for Muskegon's next police chief is over. Timothy Kozal is expected to start his new post at the end of August.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon has selected a new leader of the public safety department, and they didn't have to go far.

Timothy Kozal, who currently serves as the Ludington Police Chief, was the finalist who officials ultimately decided was the best pick, Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

He is expected to start at the end of the month.

Kozal previously told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he has a desire to not only hire new officers but keep them long term.

"If you get people that are local, homegrown, you won't have any problem with retention," explains Kozal. "And that's what another big problem is, retaining good police officers and good firefighters."

Derrick Turner, the chief of police for the Mobile Airport Authority in Alabama, was the other finalist.

Former Chief Jeffrey Lewis served with the department since Jan. 2012.

