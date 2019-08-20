MUSKEGON, Mich. — MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Board of Education offered the district superintendent job to Matthew Cortez in July.

This week Cortez is entering his second week on the job.

Prior to Muskegon Cortez held the same role in the Essexville-Hampton School District near Bay City.

Cortez says he's ready for students to return Tuesday, Sept. 3.

In the coming weeks, he'll advance efforts to prepare the district for important long-rang decisions, including a bond renewal.

In October, Cortez plans to offer the school board a vision, mission and strategic plan.

Decisions on rearranging or closing district buildings won't be made until later this year too.

"We are actually going to put a finalized plan together and in front of the board in November for permission to go for the bond," said Cortez. "It will be a renewal bond, and will not add any additional taxes."

Cortez says the bond will focus on fixing infrastructure that's been neglected and taking a responsible pathway forward in regards to buildings and district-owned land.

Two community forums on the bond will be held in September.

And on the first day of class, Cortez says he hopes to visit every classroom in the district.

