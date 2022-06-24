Out with the old, in with the new: signs go in at Muskegon's Trinity Health Arena

The venue was officially rebranded Trinity Health Arena several months ago. The new signage now reflects that change.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As the saying goes, out with the old, in with the new.

The Muskegon venue formerly known as Mercy Health Arena was officially rebranded Trinity Health Arena several months ago.

As of Friday, new exterior signage now reflects the name change.

Arena staff told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the signs inside would be gradually swapped out over the summer.

It's all part of a series of planned upgrades and routine seasonal maintenance currently underway.

The Arena's rubber flooring was in the process of being removed and replaced this week.

Trinity Health Arena also replaced its ice resurfaced, which had been in use for more than a decade earlier this spring.

