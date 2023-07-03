Newaygo Sheriff: About 50 people were rescued on Muskegon River over last 2 weeks

The sheriff's office says that around 50 people had to be rescued from the river over the past two weekends.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is urging tubers and kayakers to be safe on the Muskegon River after dozens needed rescuing over the last two weekends.

NCSO says that around 50 people needed to be rescued by the Sheriff's Office River Patrol, DNR and local Fire Departments just in the last two weeks.

They warn that while the river is a great place to enjoy the day, it can turn tragic if you aren't mindful of what things can go wrong.

NCSO offers these six tips to have a safe trip down the river:

Know your limits - a large number of the people needing rescued advise us they that cannot swim. Plan for weather - if there is a chance of severe weather, stay home. Do not tie tubes together - If one gets tangled in the tree, they all get tangled. Stay in the middle of the river and away from downed trees near the shore. Keep hydrated - NOT with alcohol. Lastly, know the length of the trip, some of these trip may take hours depending on the water flow levels. (the river is not a lazy river and does not go in a circle) Do not miss your destination.

For questions about the river conditions, you can call the Recreational Supervisor, Sgt. Bailey at (231) 689-7303.

