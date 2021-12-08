Nine students in Muskegon County facing charges related to school threats

Threats occurred at Mona Shores, Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Reeths Puffer, Oakridge and Whitehall.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against nine students who are accused of making threats at various local schools.

In the past few days, school districts across West Michigan have been inundated with reports of threats in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.

Over the past 24 hours, the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office worked with the newly created School Safety Task Force to file charges against nine students, ranging in ages from 12 to 14 years old.

The students, five girls and four boys, are facing charges for threats against six different schools: Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon, Heights, Muskegon, Reeths-Puffer and Mona Shores.

Charges range from felonies to misdemeanors, including false report of a terrorist act and attempted false report of a terrorist act.

Court proceedings against five of the students began Wednesday. The judge ordered home confinement and prohibited the use of social media for those students.

Court proceedings for the remaining four will be scheduled in the coming days.

The Prosecutor’s Office wants to reiterate that anyone who threatens violence against a school or its students will be dealt with swiftly and severely.

The uptick in threats against schools comes about a week after the deadly Oxford High School shooting that left four people dead and seven others wounded, including a teacher.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.