MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mayor Chris Witham describes North Muskegon as an amazing place.

"Everybody knows everybody....it's an extremely tight-knit community....we're very focused on schools and kids," said Witham Tuesday night.

But city leaders say those kids don't have the resources they need when it comes to some youth sports.

"In working close with the schools they cannot hold tournaments on our current tennis courts because we only have four and it requires eight," said Witham.

And soccer fields at Waterfront sports park are not usable due to rising water levels. The city hopes to solve all of those problems with a $5 million project using 30 acres of land.

A new park millage has been proposed which would raise around $1.5 million. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home around $67 per year. The plan is to build eight new tennis courts, a soccer field and two new baseball fields.

Other parks like Bear Lake Beach and West End could also see improvements if the funding is secured.

"Hopefully the millage is approved, then we have a team that is dedicated to go after some larger donations and then we have a team to go after smaller donations to get the total," said Witham.

Voters will head to the polls on Aug. 6.

