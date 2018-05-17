NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WZZM) - A boil water advisory for parts of Norton Shores is over.

Late Wednesday night the city announced that tests showed the water is safe for human consumption. Residents are now able to use the water as normal.

City leaders say a water main break on Monday May 14 caused a drop in pressure that could have caused the water supply to be contaminated with bacteria. The system was flushed after pressure was restored and samples were taken from the affected areas for testing.

Area inside of red outline in Norton Shores is affected by boil water advisory.

