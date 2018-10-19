NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Norton Shores Police Chief John Gale is a Muskegon Big Red for the day.

He lost a bet with Muskegon's police chief over the outcome of last Friday's Muskegon-Mona Shores rivalry football game.

Both teams were undefeated going into Friday night's game. But it was Muskegon who ran away with a 55-35 victory.

The team allowed the chief to borrow jerseys with that score.

Chief Gale will wear the jersey and look ahead to next year when the rivalry game will provide another opportunity for the Muskegon and Norton Shores communities to participate in some friendly community building.

"I think next year we are going to involve the mayors and the school administrators as well," said Gale about the bet.

"Put a little bit on the table like we did this time and let the kids and the community know we are behind them. What a great event it was completely trouble free and we loved every minute of it," said Jeffrey Lewis the Muskegon Police Chief.

Both Muskegon and Mona Shores will be in the playoffs. Next year's game will be at Mona Shores field.

