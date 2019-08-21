MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 16-year-old Muskegon teen was shot and killed over the weekend and now, county officials are providing an update on the investigation into his death.

According to Muskegon Director of Public Safety Jeff Lewis and Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson, who held a joint press conference at the Hall of Justice Building Wednesday morning, a minor has been arrested in connection to the case.

Authorities are actively searching for several other suspects involved in Zamarian Cooper's death.

Cooper and his younger sister were at a birthday party near their grandmother's Muskegon home Saturday night when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Zamarian was shot and killed while trying to shield his sister from gunfire.

Officials say the party where the shooting happened was well attended and investigators are hoping anyone with information or video will come forward to assist in the case.

Cooper's family says the boy "wasn't a bad kid." His mother says he didn't have a criminal history or trouble with the law, "he was loved by everybody."

At the press conference Wednesday, officials said it appears Cooper was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

His family and friends have been raising money for his funeral by washing cars and serving food at the corner of Wood Street and Laketon Avenue, not far from where the teenager was killed. His mother also started a GoFundMe campaign.

