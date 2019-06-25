MUSKEGON, Mich. - Don't plan a beach trip to Muskegon's Pere Marquette any time soon.

According to the city, officials discovered the E. coli levels at the beach were elevated Tuesday afternoon and advised residents not to swim there until further notice.

The CDC says swimming and ingesting contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness, skin, ear, respiratory, eye, neurological and wound infection. Most common reported symptoms are stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy found high levels of E. coli in the Grand River at two Ionia County locations. A "no body contact" for the Grand River was issued and EGLE said additional testing would be conducted.

