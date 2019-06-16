MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's been nearly two months since Matt Gongalski set out to raise money to buy 100 bikes for 100 kids in the Muskegon area.

On Sunday, Gongalski with the help of Rad Dads' Taco and Tequila Bar, gave those bikes away and took the kids on a big family bike ride.

Rad Dads said they were able to buy more than 100 bikes—with some being donated.

Gongalski got the idea a couple of years ago when he was on a bike ride with his family. He said while they were riding, a group of kids in the neighborhood joined them on their bikes and they asked if Gongalski was a dad.

"A few of them said they wish that they had a dad or a family that would ride with them," Gongalski said. So he set up a GoFundMe and starting collecting funds to buy bikes.

He set Father's Day as the deadline and the day for the bike ride. The event took place on Sunday afternoon outside the LC Walker Arena.

