'Over the Edge' rappelling event to support rescue mission

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you’re in Muskegon Saturday morning, you may see people dangling from ropes from the tallest building on Western Avenue. It's part of a new fundraising effort by the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

The mission's annual beach adventure race has been so successful, the mission looked for a new, challenging event to support the mission.

Those who've raised $1,000 in pledges will go "Over the Edge" from the roof of the eight-story High Point Flats. The rappelling event is one way mission supporters can gain a better understanding about facing the unknown, just like shelter guests do.

"We have people who come with so many different stories to the shelter, broken and discouraged, feeling that nobody cares about them thinking there is nothing better for them tomorrow," said Melissa Boughner, Director of Development Muskegon Rescue Mission. "And so this is a way for the community to say hey, I hear your story and I'm going to do this challenging event so that your towering story can be even bigger and you can feel encouraged and you can have all of the resources you need to get back into the community."

Rappelers will begin descending from the roof around 8 a.m. Saturday. More than 20 community members are signed up to go over the edge.

