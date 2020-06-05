MUSKEGON, Mich. — Memorial day weekend marks the beginning of paid parking at Pere Marquette, Margaret Drake Elliott, Kruse and Harbour Towne parks.

A proposal for paid parking at Pere Marquette Park was made in January of this year.

“We’ve been looking at options to help offset the costs of maintaining the beach because it does cost quite a bit. We’ve estimated close to half a million dollars a year,” said Muskegon planning director Mike Franzak.

On Wednesday, the City of Muskegon Government posted an update on Facebook with information about the new fees.

Starting Memorial day weekend, non-residents who wish to park at the waterfront parks will be asked to pay a parking fee. These fees will be $5 daily Sunday through Monday and $7 daily on Saturdays. Seasonal passes will also be available for $20. These fees will be enforced 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day until Sept. 15.

Non-residents will pay the fees by using kiosks in the parking areas that accept both credit cards and coins. Once dispensed from the machine, the parking pass must be displayed on the dashboard of the vehicle.

All city of Muskegon residents will still park for free with the correct pass. This pass will be available to all residents via request through the city’s website.

