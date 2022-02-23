Parties in the Park returns in Muskegon with eight events planned for 2022

The events will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is always free.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Parties in the Park is returning to the lakeshore this summer with eight Friday night parties planned for Downtown Muskegon's Hackley Park.

Friday night parties begin June 3, with live music, beverage tents, food vendors and a kid's zone. The events will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is always free.

Here's a list of dates and sponsors for the upcoming season:

June 3 – Muskegon Rotary Club

June 17 – Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce

July 8 – Muskegon Motorcycle Club

July 22 - AgeWell Services of West Michigan

July 29 - West Michigan Speed Skating

August 5 - Pay It Forward

August 19 – JCI Greater Muskegon

August 26 - Disability Network of West Michigan

“After taking one year off and throwing a single party in 2021 due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to get back to the regular Friday night parties that Muskegon has come to love and look forward to,” says Cece Riley, President of the Parties in the Park Board of Directors. “We have some outstanding non-profit partners this year and an entertainment lineup to be enjoyed by multiple generations.”

This year’s entertainment will include local favorites like funk, rock and soul band Flexadecibel and rock cover band Distracted.

There are regional and national performers heading to Hackley Park as well, including Woodstock tribute band - Magic Bus, Nashville’s own new country singer Hannah Ellis and, New York’s SIRSY.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.