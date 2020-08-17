Warning flag system for swimmers may return to Pere Marquette Beach

The City of Muskegon is now taking another look at the warning flag system and is expected to return the system to Pere Marquette Beach as soon as Memorial Day 2021.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon eliminated lifeguards from Pere Marquette Beach in 2010, then shortly after the lifeguards were cut warning flags for swimmers were also removed.

That flag system is similar to one used by the DNR on state park beaches. In Muskegon the green, yellow, or red flag flew high about the Pere Marquette bathhouse. Now the pole that elevated the warning flags for swimmers to see is empty.

Communities with beaches on Lake Michigan use a green flag to inform swimmer that conditions are safe. The yellow flag means a swimmer should use caution because waves and currents may be present. Red flags are used to inform swimmers to stay out of the water.

The City of Muskegon is now taking another look at the warning flag system and is expected to return the system to Pere Marquette Beach as soon as Memorial Day 2021.

"We're going to look at what other communities do," said Muskegon Public Works Director Leo Evans. "The green, yellow, and red flags certainly are one of them but I guess where we get that information from to decide what days are green, yellow, and red flag kind of days I think is a bigger part of it."

City leaders have asked Evans to study what warning system will work best on the city's 2.5-mile long beach. The goal is to develop a system, including warning flags that provides swimmers with accurate information.

Among the information the city hopes to learn is how often other communities change the warning flag's based on changing conditions in Lake Michigan.

"Does it change by the hour," Evans said. "How do we have to be staffed to basically cover that and get that good information out there in a timely manor."

In recent years the city has made other safety improvements at Pere Marquette Park including large numbered signs along the beach so swimmer can provide 911 the exact location of a water emergency.

The Muskegon Water Safety Task Force placed beach rescue stations at the beach at no cost to the city.

And earlier this month the city added an electronic display on the park's bathhouse to give swimmers real time lake conditions from NOAA's website.

At one time the city considered a beach warning system that included flashing lights and audible tones on two 30-foot tall towers. The idea turned out to be too expensive, and was also meet with opposition from residents who live near the beach.

