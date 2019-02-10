MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon announced Wednesday that the Pere Marquette Park breakwall will be closed to the public this week due to safety concerns.

In a Facebook post, the City said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be closing the breakwall. USACE has a project planned to address the damage which will begin in November and is expected to take until the fall of 2020 to complete.

If you have further questions, contact Christopher Schropp with the USACE Grand Haven field office at 616-842-5510.

