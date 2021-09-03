Muskegon residents have until April 30 to pick up parking passes for Pere Marquette

The two free annual passes to park at the city's largest beach are only for residents living within the city.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Residents in the City of Muskegon have until April 30, 2021 to pick up parking passes for Pere Marquette Beach.

The two annual passes to park at the city's largest beach are free, but only for residents living within city households. The city said on it's website, the free passes are not available to business owners.

"For example, having a business inside city limits while living outside city limits would not entitle you to a free beach parking pass," the city explained.

After making the request on the city's website, the passes can be picked up at the Muskegon Police Department on Jefferson Street or mailed out.

For nonresidents, season parking passes cost $20.

This summer the daily rate to park at Pere Marquette is $7 Mondays through Thursdays, and $10 Fridays through Sundays.

In 2020, the city collected roughly $500,000 in parking fees.

