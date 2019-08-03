MUSKEGON, Mich. — Whether you're looking for inspiration to update your living room, or you need help getting the backyard ready for spring, there is something for everyone at the Muskegon Home, Garden + DIY Show.

More than 50 local businesses are now set up inside the Fricano Place Event Center. This year, the show is larger, with booths expanding into the Gallery level.

Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce say they want to help everyone plan for their home improvement projects.

"We have seminars going on both day, the seminars are complimentary, we have Skeeter Parkhouse from Wasserman's doing a couple of make it and take it with fresh spring floral designs, as well as demonstrations," says Kristen Knop from the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. "We have chef Char Morse coming in from kitchen 242 to do some cooking demonstrations as well as many others."

Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Each ticket also includes a $3-off coupon for Fricano's Pizza.

The event is open Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can see a full list of exhibits by clicking here.

