MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- Play time at Dr. Martin Luther King Academy in Muskegon Heights should soon be much more fun and educational.

Teachers say, along with reading, writing and arithmetic, recess is an important part of a child's well-rounded education.

And this summer, what is now just an empty field behind the school is getting playground equipment. Currently there are no swings or sliding boards for children to play on at MLK Academy, but with the help of a Muskegon County Community Foundation Grant there soon will be.

“It is very important,” says Don Williams, who oversees after school programs at the Academy. “It is necessary to help them with their motor skills, with interacting with each other. Learning how to play with each other. It is all very important.”

The school says students and community members are involved in the design of the new playground. They have not decided on a final plan.

“We do have some ideas,” says school principal Vanessa Marble. “We took our kids on a field trip where they visited different playgrounds and got an opportunity to experience different equipment. There are some ideas we have in mind for our kids.”

Administrators say the community is invited to participate in the anticipated installation and opening this summer.

“When they go to other schools and they have playgrounds, they play on them and they come to their own school and don’t have anything but a field to look at,” observes Williams. “What kids need to have is the same opportunities other kids have.”

“They ask, when are we going to have this?” says Principal Marble. “Now we have an answer. It is coming!”

