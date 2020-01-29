MUSKEGON, Mich. — An Iowa doctor entered a Muskegon courtroom Wednesday and plead guilty to trespassing at the LST-393.

John Zaputil is on the museum's cameras taking buttons, patches and pins from the displays at the LST-393.

Zaputil told the judge he ignored signs and entered exhibits inside the museum. Zaputil was in Muskegon last summer doing contract work.

He was originally charged with larceny. The trespassing charge was the result of a lengthy mediation session between Zaputil and the museum's board.

For now, board members and museum staff are pleased the items are back.

"Once everything is settled we can bring it out and put it on the mannequins and everything that was taken in the cases," said Ike Villalpando, L.S.T. 393 Manager.

Zaputil has remained in Michigan since the case began. The judge amended conditions of his bond so he can return to his home in Iowa. He'll have to be back in Muskegon on March 25 for a sentencing hearing.

