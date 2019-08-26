MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead over the weekend. Muskegon Police Chief Jeffery Lewis identified the victim as Mervin Marcus Bonner.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 on 7th Street near West Grand Avenue. Police were initially called to the area on reports of a man down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Bonner laying in the street. He had been shot in the head. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet, but Lewis said they have talked to a lot of people in the neighborhood.

"We'll put this puzzle together, and we will solve it" he said. "But the key to this case is the community working with police services."

This is the second fatal shooting to happen in Muskegon in about a week. On Saturday, Aug. 17, 16-year-old Zamarian Cooper was shot and killed near Smith Street and E Laketon Avenue—about a mile away from where Bonner was shot.

Cooper's family said he died shielding his sister, and police said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. One person was arrested in connection to Cooper's death.

Police have not said if there is any indication both shootings are connected.

