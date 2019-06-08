MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tuesday evening police in Muskegon were called to the corner of Spring Street and Catherine Avenue on reports of several shots being fired.

Police Chief Jeffery Lewis said officers were canvasing the area around 6 p.m. and looking for victims. No injuries were initially reported.

Officers were already in the area for the city's National Night Out event. The event brings together police and community members. This year one of the events was held at McLaughlin Community Park on Terrace Street.

Chief Lewis said many officers were nearby for the call and some even heard gunshots.

There is no word yet from police if anyone was arrested in the incident.

