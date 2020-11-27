Police investigating after Muskegon man shot and killed

The Muskegon man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his injuries and died.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot in the head inside of a vehicle Thursday night.

According to a press release, around 11:45 p.m. officers from the Muskegon Police Department were called to the 100 block of Holbrook Ave. on reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who has been identified as Cameroon Cooper, inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cooper was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his wounds and died.

No arrests have been made in regards to the shooting, police said the incident is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

