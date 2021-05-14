Police investigating body found in Muskegon Lake

The victim, a 69-year-old man from Norton Shores, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Muskegon Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from Muskegon Lake Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the the Muskegon Lake shoreline near the 3500 block of Fulton Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. on reports of a water emergency. The caller reported seeing a body in the water.

The medical examiner’s office has ordered an autopsy to be performed.

Muskegon police and Coast Guard are still on scene investigating at this time. If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

