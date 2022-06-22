Thieves using stolen car break into Muskegon cannabis dispensary overnight

The Muskegon Township Police Chief said that officers responded to alarms going off at the Skymint dispensary around 3 a.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person is in custody after a group of people tried breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Muskegon overnight.

Around 3 a.m., the Muskegon Township Police Chief says alarms were going off inside the Skymint store on Apple Avenue.

A responding officer tried to wedge the car in and the driver reportedly accelerated towards the officer, so he jumped out of the way.

Authorities do not believe the suspects, believed to be a group of three to four people, made off with a lot of stolen items due to the store's strong security protocols.

Chief Tim Thielbar told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the car used during the incident was stolen out of Kent County.

Officers were able to find one of the alleged suspects hiding out in a car.

Skymint has dispensary locations across Michigan, from Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Muskegon to Ann Arbor.

Michigan is one of 37 states where cannabis can be legally prescribed as medication, and for good reason. The plant provides relief for a variety of ailments, without causing dependency issues.

Reports from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency show recreational cannabis sales in Michigan were more than $1.3 Billion in 2021, compared to about $985 Million in 2020.

As a result, more than $42 million in recreational marijuana tax revenue was recently distributed to communities across the state. Those numbers have been on the rise since Michigan voters approved recreational legalization in 2018.

