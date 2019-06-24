MUSKEGON, Mich. - Police in Muskeon are investigating the death of a man over the weekend.

According to the police department, officers located the victim -- 61-year-old Curtis Stovall -- inside a home in the area of Spring Street, near Seaway Drive just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Stovall was not breathing when he was found.

The police department has not made any arrests as of yet, but the say an on-going investigating is underway.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

