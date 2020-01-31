MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement in Muskegon are investigating after a threat was made against Timberland Charter Academy, which is on McLaughlin Avenue off Sheridan Drive.

The school says they executed their emergency plan Friday after school leaders learned of a "communication that threatened harm against others."

The staff immediately contacted local law enforcement who started an investigation.

"We are cooperating fully with the Muskegon Police Department as they investigate the matter, and are thankful that everyone is okay," the school said.

