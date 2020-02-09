Police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Ottawa Street.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Police in Muskegon are asking for the public's help in searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Police arrived on scene and found that a motorcycle was involved. The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Muskegon man, died of his injuries at the scene.

According to police, investigators are attempting to locate and speak with a possible witness, the driver of a silver colored 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu LT that was in the area at the time of the crash.

Police had previously said the other vehicle involved was described as a silver-colored sedan with a male driver.

It is not yet determined what lead to the crash and further information will be released when it becomes available, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

