Muskegon

Twin Lake man killed in crash during police pursuit

A 23-year-old woman led deputies on a pursuit in Muskegon County after an alleged road rage incident. She crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Twin Lake man was killed in a crash stemming from an alleged road rage incident, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened early Tuesday morning. A driver in Ottawa County had called police, claiming they were being followed by another vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman.

Muskegon County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled eastbound on Hall Road and led deputies on a pursuit.

The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection at Maple Island Road, ultimately hitting a northbound vehicle, which was driven by a 53-year-old Twin Lake man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.

The investigation continues.

