MUSKEGON, Mich. - A Muskegon neighborhood saw patrol cars, uniformed officers and troopers, K-9 units and helicopters Friday afternoon, during a search for a possible shooting suspect.

Michigan State Police helped the local department in the search near Louis Ave. and Getty St.

Troopers were trying to find the person or people who fired shots in the area earlier in the day.

No victims were found.

Police did impound a suspect vehicle.

Officers say there is no threat to the public.

The Muskegon Violent Crimes Task Force will continue to investigate.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM