MUSKEGON, Mich. - Muskegon Police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum on Saturday, Aug. 3.
According to a Facebook post by the museum, a number of hats, buttons, medals, patches and other items were stolen or ripped from World War II uniforms on display at the nonprofit museum.
Police are hoping the man comes forward so they can to speak to him in regards to the theft. Anyone who knows him is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750.
