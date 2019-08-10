MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In 2018 the Land Conservancy of West Michigan completed the purchase of 17-acres of land along Lake Michigan and the Big Flower Creek. In do so the Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve increased to 31 acres of land protected from future development.

"It's what we do, it's our mission," said Joe Engel, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy of West Michigan.

The Flower Creek land purchase wouldn't have been possible without the Land Conservancy and the $2-million it collected from 140-donors.

Engel said Flower Creek joins nearly 40 other properties the Land Conservancy of West Michigan has worked to preserve over the last four decades in an eight-county region that includes Muskegon, Ottawa, and Kent.

This spring 16-Michigan artists spent hours at those properties, including the Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve finding inspiration for the Land Conservancy of West Michigan's bi-annual "Preserved" exhibit.

The show closed Tuesday at Muskegon's Frauenthal Center Reception Gallery. "Preserved" will be on display from Oct. 17-19 at the LaFontsee Galleries in Grand Rapids.

The works of art are for enjoyment, and also for sale with proceeds going to support the Land Conservancy of West Michigan's effort to preserve undeveloped lands in West Michigan.

"They (artists) have very kindly agreed to donate 50-percent of the proceeds

to the Land Conservancy of West Michigan," Engle said. "So it's a win win."

The 16 Michigan artists included in the 2019 "Preserved" show include men and women who care about the environment.

"They care about conservation," Engle said. "They care about protecting the things that are important to all of us here in West Michigan."

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.