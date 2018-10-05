MUSKEGON, Mich. - Jurors heard from the woman who believes she saw the kidnapping of Jessica Heeringa, a Muskegon County store clerk who went missing five years ago, allegedly at the hands of Jeffrey Willis.

Heeringa went missing April 26, 2013 from the Norton Shores ExxonMobil where she worked. Willis is on trial for her abduction and murder, even though the 25-year-old woman's body has never been found.

Susan Follett testified that she caught a brief glimpse of a man driving a silver minivan away from the Exxon the night of Heeringa’s disappearance. Follett testified that the man had ‘pretty hair’ with ‘blonde highlights,’ a description that does not align with Willis’ current head of hair.

But Janis Horton, Willis’ hairdresser of 14 years, said she had highlighted his hair before.

The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa continues with witness testimony Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Willis' hairdresser Janis Horton was called to testify.

Horton said she could not remember if she highlighted Willis’ hair during 2013, but she does remember a change in his personality that year. Unlike most of the prosecution’s witnesses thus far, Horton had not taken the stand prior to May 10, 2018.

Follett has taken the stand several times, including during the trial that led to Willis’ conviction for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Follett worked at the same ExxonMobil where Heeringa worked, but their paths rarely crossed. The night Heeringa disappeared, Follett was out riding motorcycles with her now ex-husband, Eric Barber, who testified on Wednesday.

They rode past the gas station and noticed a silver minivan around the back of the store.

“I felt that something wasn’t right,” Follett testified.

They turned their bikes around and pulled into a nearby lot to get a better look at the van and the driver.

Follett broke into a sob as Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson asked her if she ever thought to get the van's license plate. She replied ‘no.’

The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa continues with witness testimony Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The first witness of the day was Susan Follett. She worked at the ExxonMobil where Heeringa also worked and was last seen.

In cross examination, defense attorney Fred Johnson reassured Follett that she should feel no guilt for what happened to Heeringa.

"People do blame me for not seeing enough,” Follett said with a shaky voice.

Johnson asked why Follett didn’t just drive into the store parking lot to see what was going on. “I thought she (Heeringa) was taking product and it wasn't my place,'' Follett responded. "I wasn't a manager.”

On Wednesday, Dakotah Quail-Dyer, Heeringa’s boyfriend and the father of her young son, testified that Heeringa had stolen from the store in the past.

One of the first officers to reach the ExxonMobil the night Heeringa went missing said there was no indication of a struggle or disruption inside the building.

The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa continues with witness testimony Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The on duty officer said the store looked normal besides the fact that nobody was at the counter.

The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa continues with witness testimony Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The on duty officer found a blood stain just outside the back door of the Exxon.

But outside the back door, Cpl. Joel Hoeksema found a blood stain, which a DNA specialist later confirmed came from Heeringa. Also found was a battery cover similar to one that would have been on the Walther P22 handgun found in Willis’ possession.

Gary Foster owns Gary's Guns and confirmed that Michelle Schnotala, Willis' coworker, purchased a Walther P22 with a laser sight from his store.

The DNA specialist, David Hayhurst was on the stand for several hours and most of his testimony repeated the one he provided during the Bletsch trial in October 2017. None of the items Hayhurst analyzed, including various sex toys and two pairs of underwear found in Willis' possession, contained any of Heeringa's DNA. One pair of underwear tested positive for DNA from both Schnotala and Willis, and many of the items like a ball gag and a video camera had Willis' DNA.

In cross exam, Hayhurst explained there was no way to determine how long Heeringa's blood had been outside the gas station. Michelle Schmitt, a DNA specialist who also testified in Bletsch's trial, took the stand next. Schmitt said Bletsch's DNA was found on the end of dildo-vibrator and on the exterior of Reebok glove -- both found in Willis' possession.

Schmitt said Willis' DNA is not excluded from the battery cover, but the test results were inconclusive. Kevin Bluhm, Willis' cousin and Heeringa's DNA can both be excluded from the the battery cover.

The prosecutor called a total of 25 witnesses to the stand over the last 3 days and indicated he had no further witnesses. Court will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

