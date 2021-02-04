Queen's Cup sailing race to finish in Muskegon

The Queen's Cup trophy is one of the oldest trophies in the racing world and around 200 boats compete in this sanctioned race every year.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A sailing race with an 82 year-long history will end in Muskegon. The Queen's Cup will take place in Lake Michigan again after a seven year break.

It is hosted by South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and sailors race their way across Lake Michigan to the Muskegon port on Friday, June 25.

According to the Muskegon Yacht Club Principal Race Official Jon Ledsworth, the Queen's Cup Trophy is one of the oldest trophies in the racing world and around 200 boats compete in this sanctioned race every year.

"Racers come from all over the Great Lakes to participate in this event," said Jay Wallace, Muskegon Yacht Club Commodore. "We are interested in celebrating the wins, but we are also very interested in showing off Muskegon at this event."

